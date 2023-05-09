NSE holiday calendar 2023: list of NSE stock market trading holidays

Image: Francis Mascarenhas / ReutersA
re you ready to make smart moves in the stock market and take your investment strategies to the next level? Well, then you can't afford to miss out on the upcoming NSE (National Stock Exchange) trading holidays in 2023 before you plan your investment strategy for the year. Whether you're an investor or just starting out, keeping track of these important dates is crucial to stay ahead of the pack.
When it comes to stock markets in India, the NSE is one of the biggest players around. From cash equities to commodity derivatives, the NSE offers a diverse range of investment opportunities for traders at all levels. So, if you're looking to make some serious gains, you'll definitely want to track its trading holidays to make informed investment strategies.
This NSE trading holidays 2023 calendar is your key to staying up-to-date and remembering when the various segments of the NSE are open and closed, so you can plan your investment strategy accordingly. With this helpful data at hand, you'll be well on your way to plan and execute trading strategies.
Now that we have entered the month of May, without further ado, let’s keep a lookout for the upcoming NSE trading holidays in 2023.
NSE Trading Holidays in 2023:
Equity segment, the Equity Derivative segment, and the SLB Segment
In the NSE Equity segment, traders can buy and sell stocks of publicly traded companies listed on the NSE. As for the Equity Derivative segment, it is a class of derivative contracts that earns its value based on underlying equity securities. Finally, the SLB segment, called the Securities Lending and Borrowing segment of the NSE is a platform that lets investors lend or borrow securities for a certain period, subject to terms and conditions laid out by the NSE.
Here are the NSE holidays 2023 for all three of these segments:
|Date
|Day
|Holidays
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|Republic Day
|March 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|Holi
|March 30, 2023
|Thursday
|Ram Navami
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|Good Friday
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 22, 2023
|Saturday
|Eid-ul-fitr (Ramzan Eid)
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|Maharashtra Day
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|Eid-ul-adha (Bakra Eid)
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
|Christmas
Meanwhile, NSE trading holidays that fall on weekends this year are listed below:
|Date
|Day
|Holidays
|February 18, 2023
|Saturday
|Mahashivratri
|April 22, 2023
|Saturday
|Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)
|July 29, 2023
|Saturday
|Muharram
|November 12, 2023
|Sunday
|Diwali Laxmi-Pujan
*Muhurat Trading will, however, be conducted on November 12, 2023. More on that below.
NSE Trading Holidays 2023 for the Debt Segment
The debt segment at the NSE refers to the National Stock Exchange of India's trading platform for all debt securities. Here are the NSE holidays 2023 the segment would observe:
|Date
|Day
|Holidays
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|Republic Day
|March 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|Holi
|March 22, 2023
|Wednesday
|Gudi Padwa
|March 30, 2023
|Thursday
|Ram Navami
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|Good Friday
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 22, 2023
|Saturday
|Eid-ul-fitr (Ramzan Eid)
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|Maharashtra Day
|May 5, 2023
|Friday
|Buddha Purnima
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|Eid-ul-adha (Bakra Eid)
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|August 16, 2023
|Wednesday
|Parsi New Year
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 28, 2023
|Thursday
|Eid-E-Milad
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
|Christmas
Meanwhile, NSE trading holidays for the debt segment that fall on weekends in 2023 are:
|Date
|Day
|Holidays
|February 18, 2023
|Saturday
|Mahashivratri
|February 19, 2023
|Sunday
|Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|April 1, 2023
|Saturday
|Annual Bank Closing
|April 22, 2023
|Saturday
|Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)
|July 29, 2023
|Saturday
|Muharram
|November 12, 2023
|Sunday
|Diwali Laxmi-Pujan
NSE Trading Holidays in 2023 for the Commodity Derivatives segment
The Commodity Derivatives segment of NSE allows you to trade in futures contracts: where you can buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price and a fixed date in the future. The Commodity Derivatives markets help traders dictate the prices of commodities in physical markets to an extent.
Here are NSE trading holidays 2023 at the Commodity Derivatives segment for the remainder of the year:
|Date
|Day
|Holidays
|Morning Session
|Evening Session*
|January 26, 2023
|Thursday
|Republic Day
|Closed
|Closed
|March 08, 2023
|Wednesday
|Holi
|Closed
|Open
|March 30, 2023
|Thursday
|Ram Navami
|Closed
|Closed
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Closed
|Open
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|Closed
|Closed
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|Maharashtra Day
|Closed
|Open
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|Eid-Ul-Adha (Bakra Eid)
|Closed
|Open
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|Closed
|Closed
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Closed
|Open
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|Closed
|Closed
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|Closed
|Open
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|Diwali Balipratipada
|Closed
|Open
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|Closed
|Open
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
|Christmas
|Closed
|Closed
- Morning session - 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
- Evening session - 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM
*5:00 PM to 9:00 PM/9:30 PM for Internationally linked Agricultural commodities*Muhurat Trading will take place on November 12, 2023. The timings of Muhurat Trading will be notified eventually.
Muhurat Trading
Diwali is one of India's most important festivals, and it is traditionally marked by an auspicious stock market trading event known as Muhurat Trading for an entire hour. The date of November 12, 2023 has been set as the date for this year's Muhurat Trading on NSE and BSE.
|Muhurat Trading Session
|Capital Market (in hours)
|Block Deal Session
|5.45 PM to 6.00 PM
|Pre-Open Market
|6.00 PM to 6.08 PM
|Normal Market
|6.15 PM to 7.15 PM
|Call Auction Session
|6.20 PM to 7.05 PM
|Closing Session
|7.25 PM to 7.35 PM
Market Timings
Every day of the week, trades are made on the equities segment (except for on Saturdays and Sundays, and on holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The equities segment is where trades happen every week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays that are declared by the Exchange in advance). When the equity markets open and close are:
A) Pre-open session
- Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
- Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure at the last moment. Pre-open order matching starts right after the close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
- Normal / Limited Physical Market Open - 09:15 hrs
- Normal / Limited Physical Market Close - 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is conducted between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Market Timings:
- Morning Window: This window will operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
- Afternoon Window: This window will operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM.
With this comprehensive calendar of NSE trading holidays 2023 at your disposal, you can better schedule your equities, derivatives, and commodity trades and investments on the NSE. Do keep in mind that if necessary, the stock exchange may shorten, lengthen, or move the start times of trading sessions.
Frequently Asked Questions 1. What is a settlement holiday on the NSE?
Settlement holidays are days when the stock market is open, but central depositories like Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) are closed. Because of this, you won't get any security with the date of delivery as a settlement holiday.2. In 2023, how many trading days will there be on the NSE?
In 2023, there will be 119 days of trading holidays. There are 15 national holidays on weekdays and 104 on Saturdays and Sundays.3. Can NSE alter any of the holidays announced?
The holidays that NSE has announced are subject to change at any time. They can do so in advance by releasing a circular with the relevant information.4. What will be the last stock market holiday in 2023?
In 2023, Christmas- which will fall on 25 December- will be the last holiday observed by the NSE. 5. What if a holiday falls on the weekly expiry of equity options contracts?
If a weekly contract's expiration day falls on a holiday, the NSE is required to move the expiration to the working day before the holiday.
