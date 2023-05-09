NSE holiday calendar 2023: list of NSE stock market trading holidays

A

NSE Trading Holidays in 2023:

Equity segment, the Equity Derivative segment, and the SLB Segment



Date Day Holidays January 26, 2023 Thursday Republic Day March 07, 2023 Tuesday Holi March 30, 2023 Thursday Ram Navami April 04, 2023 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti April 07, 2023 Friday Good Friday April 14, 2023 Friday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 22, 2023 Saturday Eid-ul-fitr (Ramzan Eid) May 01, 2023 Monday Maharashtra Day June 28, 2023 Wednesday Eid-ul-adha (Bakra Eid) August 15, 2023 Tuesday Independence Day September 19, 2023 Tuesday Ganesh Chaturthi October 02, 2023 Monday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 24, 2023 Tuesday Dussehra November 14, 2023 Tuesday Diwali Balipratipada November 27, 2023 Monday Gurunanak Jayanti December 25, 2023 Monday Christmas

Date Day Holidays February 18, 2023 Saturday Mahashivratri April 22, 2023 Saturday Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) July 29, 2023 Saturday Muharram November 12, 2023 Sunday Diwali Laxmi-Pujan

NSE Trading Holidays 2023 for the Debt Segment

Date Day Holidays January 26, 2023 Thursday Republic Day March 07, 2023 Tuesday Holi March 22, 2023 Wednesday Gudi Padwa March 30, 2023 Thursday Ram Navami April 04, 2023 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti April 07, 2023 Friday Good Friday April 14, 2023 Friday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 22, 2023 Saturday Eid-ul-fitr (Ramzan Eid) May 01, 2023 Monday Maharashtra Day May 5, 2023 Friday Buddha Purnima June 28, 2023 Wednesday Eid-ul-adha (Bakra Eid) August 15, 2023 Tuesday Independence Day August 16, 2023 Wednesday Parsi New Year September 19, 2023 Tuesday Ganesh Chaturthi September 28, 2023 Thursday Eid-E-Milad October 02, 2023 Monday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 24, 2023 Tuesday Dussehra November 14, 2023 Tuesday Diwali Balipratipada November 27, 2023 Monday Gurunanak Jayanti December 25, 2023 Monday Christmas

Date Day Holidays February 18, 2023 Saturday Mahashivratri February 19, 2023 Sunday Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti April 1, 2023 Saturday Annual Bank Closing April 22, 2023 Saturday Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) July 29, 2023 Saturday Muharram November 12, 2023 Sunday Diwali Laxmi-Pujan

NSE Trading Holidays in 2023 for the Commodity Derivatives segment

Date Day Holidays Morning Session Evening Session* January 26, 2023 Thursday Republic Day Closed Closed March 08, 2023 Wednesday Holi Closed Open March 30, 2023 Thursday Ram Navami Closed Closed April 04, 2023 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti Closed Open April 07, 2023 Friday Good Friday Closed Closed April 14, 2023 Friday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti Closed Closed May 01, 2023 Monday Maharashtra Day Closed Open June 28, 2023 Wednesday Eid-Ul-Adha (Bakra Eid) Closed Open August 15, 2023 Tuesday Independence Day Closed Closed September 19, 2023 Tuesday Ganesh Chaturthi Closed Open October 02, 2023 Monday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Closed Closed October 24, 2023 Tuesday Dussehra Closed Open November 14, 2023 Tuesday Diwali Balipratipada Closed Open November 27, 2023 Monday Gurunanak Jayanti Closed Open December 25, 2023 Monday Christmas Closed Closed

Morning session - 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Evening session - 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM

Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading Session Capital Market (in hours) Block Deal Session 5.45 PM to 6.00 PM Pre-Open Market 6.00 PM to 6.08 PM Normal Market 6.15 PM to 7.15 PM Call Auction Session 6.20 PM to 7.05 PM Closing Session 7.25 PM to 7.35 PM

Market Timings

A) Pre-open session

Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs

Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open - 09:15 hrs

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close - 15:30 hrs

C) Closing Session

D) Block Deal Session Market Timings:

Morning Window: This window will operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.

Afternoon Window: This window will operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM.



re you ready to make smart moves in the stock market and take your investment strategies to the next level? Well, then you can't afford to miss out on the upcoming NSE (National Stock Exchange) trading holidays in 2023 before you plan your investment strategy for the year. Whether you're an investor or just starting out, keeping track of these important dates is crucial to stay ahead of the pack.When it comes to stock markets in India, the NSE is one of the biggest players around. From cash equities to commodity derivatives, the NSE offers a diverse range of investment opportunities for traders at all levels. So, if you're looking to make some serious gains, you'll definitely want to track its trading holidays to make informed investment strategies.This NSE trading holidays 2023 calendar is your key to staying up-to-date and remembering when the various segments of the NSE are open and closed, so you can plan your investment strategy accordingly. With this helpful data at hand, you'll be well on your way to plan and execute trading strategies.Now that we have entered the month of May, without further ado, let’s keep a lookout for the upcoming NSE trading holidays in 2023.In the NSE Equity segment, traders can buy and sell stocks of publicly traded companies listed on the NSE. As for the Equity Derivative segment, it is a class of derivative contracts that earns its value based on underlying equity securities. Finally, the SLB segment, called the Securities Lending and Borrowing segment of the NSE is a platform that lets investors lend or borrow securities for a certain period, subject to terms and conditions laid out by the NSE.Here are the NSE holidays 2023 for all three of these segments:Meanwhile, NSE trading holidays that fall on weekends this year are listed below:*Muhurat Trading will, however, be conducted on November 12, 2023. More on that below.The debt segment at the NSE refers to the National Stock Exchange of India's trading platform for all debt securities. Here are the NSE holidays 2023 the segment would observe:Meanwhile, NSE trading holidays for the debt segment that fall on weekends in 2023 are:The Commodity Derivatives segment of NSE allows you to trade in futures contracts: where you can buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price and a fixed date in the future. The Commodity Derivatives markets help traders dictate the prices of commodities in physical markets to an extent.Here are NSE trading holidays 2023 at the Commodity Derivatives segment for the remainder of the year:*5:00 PM to 9:00 PM/9:30 PM for Internationally linked Agricultural commodities*Muhurat Trading will take place on November 12, 2023. The timings of Muhurat Trading will be notified eventually.Diwali is one of India's most important festivals, and it is traditionally marked by an auspicious stock market trading event known as Muhurat Trading for an entire hour. The date of November 12, 2023 has been set as the date for this year's Muhurat Trading on NSE and BSE.Every day of the week, trades are made on the equities segment (except for on Saturdays and Sundays, and on holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The equities segment is where trades happen every week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays that are declared by the Exchange in advance). When the equity markets open and close are:*with random closure at the last moment. Pre-open order matching starts right after the close of pre-open order entry.The Closing Session is conducted between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrsWith this comprehensive calendar of NSE trading holidays 2023 at your disposal, you can better schedule your equities, derivatives, and commodity trades and investments on the NSE. Do keep in mind that if necessary, the stock exchange may shorten, lengthen, or move the start times of trading sessions.Settlement holidays are days when the stock market is open, but central depositories like Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) are closed. Because of this, you won't get any security with the date of delivery as a settlement holiday.In 2023, there will be 119 days of trading holidays. There are 15 national holidays on weekdays and 104 on Saturdays and Sundays.The holidays that NSE has announced are subject to change at any time. They can do so in advance by releasing a circular with the relevant information.In 2023, Christmas- which will fall on 25 December- will be the last holiday observed by the NSE.If a weekly contract's expiration day falls on a holiday, the NSE is required to move the expiration to the working day before the holiday.