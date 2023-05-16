Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Apple contractor Foxconn to invest $500 mln in Telangana; EU clears Microsoft's $68.7 bln Activision deal

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
355 Listen ins
 

Foxconn, a key Apple contractor, is set to invest $500 million in setting up manufacturing plants in Telangana. This move demonstrates Foxconn's intent to expand its presence in India as Apple pushes its biggest partners to step up efforts to help it reduce dependence on China. The EU has okayed Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, making it a direct competitor to Sony and Nintendo. Also in this brief, WhatsApp has added a security feature to protect "intimate" conversations, and Amazon is laying off employees across various functions in India

