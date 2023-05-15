Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  QuickTake: Apple's AR headset at WWDC â€" Milind Manoj at PupilMesh unpacks the tech and the rumours

By Harichandan Arakali,Pankti Mehta Kadakia
131 Listen ins
 

Apple is likely to unveil a high-end mixed reality headset at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The headset will likely have an internal screen for virtual reality and outward-facing cameras for augmented reality overlays. It is said to be experimental relative to other Apple products, with a waist-mounted external battery pack, and a price tag of around $3,000. We invited Milind Manoj, co-founder and CEO of PupilMesh, an AR hardware and software tech startup in Bengaluru, to give us his perspective

forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

