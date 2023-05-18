Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023: Neeraj Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ambika Nayak among more than 75 Indians featured on the list

More than 75 Indians feature on the eighth annual Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list which was announced early on Thursday. The list includes 300 young entrepreneurs, trailblazers, disruptors, innovators, and young leaders across the Asia-Pacific region, all under the age of 30. Among the Indian winners, 16 were featured on Forbes India's 30 Under 30 2023 list released in January this year. The list also features Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and, Elwinder Singh, cofounder of Connect and Heal who featured on Forbes India's list in 2019 and 2022, respectively.
|Name
|Age
|Title/Company
|Harsh Agarwal
|27
|Founder, Harago
|Radhika Agarwal
|28
|Investor, Blume Ventures
|Shubham Agrawal
|29
|Founder, Vyapar
|Vinay Anand
|29
|Cofounder, Aer Media
|Sai Araveti
|26
|Investor, Susquehanna International Group
|Misbah Ashraf
|29
|Cofounder, JAR
|Sharan B Hegde
|27
|Founder, The 1% Club
|Vidit Bahri
|28
|Cofounder, Sukoon Health
|Shreya Bakliwal
|29
|Principal, Aureolis Ventures
|Pulkit Baldev
|28
|Cofounder, Metalbook
|Utkarsh Singh; Vikrant Singh
|27; 25
|Cofounders, BatX Energies
|Dev Abhilash; Gayathri Reddy
|27; 27
|Cofounders, Bellplus Media
|Mehul Jindal; Shyam Murugan; Eeshan Sharma
|22; 21; 22
|Cofounders, BharatX
|Shivesh Bhatia
|26
|Content Creator, Bake with Shivesh
|Rajat Jadhav; Rahul Krishnan; Harsh Singh; Mohit Yadav
|26; 26; 26; 26
|Cofounders, Bold Care
|Rahul Nambiar; Prashant Trivedi; Singaram Venkatachalam; Nikhil Venkatesh
|26; 27; 28; 26
|Cofounders, Botsync
|Siddhant Chaturvedi
|29
|Artist
|Kaviya Cherian
|28
|Founder, Green Heirloom
|Neeraj Chopra
|25
|Athlete
|Palash Golecha; Abhishek Kankani; Kushagra Vaish
|26; 25; 26
|Cofounders, Dyte
|Pritam Khan; Mainak Sarkar
|27; 29
|Cofounders, Explorex Technologies
|Rahul Raj; Rakesh Yadav
|29; 27
|Cofounders, FloBiz
|Jayesh Gadewar
|23
|Cofounder, Scrut Automation
|Karishma Gangwal
|29
|Content Creator
|Samanyou Garg
|25
|Founder, Writesonic
|Arun George; Vimal Govind MK; Rashid Karimbanakkal; Nikhil NP
|29; 28; 28; 29
|Cofounders, Genrobotics
|Paridhi Goel
|27
|Cofounder, Love Earth
|Jibran Gulzar
|25
|Founder, Gatoes
|Richa Shivangi Gupta
|26
|Cofounder, Labhya Foundation
|Azra Ismail
|25
|Cofounder, MakerGhat
|Anuvrat Jain
|28
|Vice president, Lightspeed Venture Partners
|Ashwini Jain
|29
|Cofounder, ForeignAdmits
|Sambhav Jain
|27
|Cofounder, Nakad
|Siddhanth Jayaram
|29
|Cofounder, Climes.io
|Siva Teja Kakileti
|28
|Director, Niramai Health Analytix
|Nitika Khaitan
|28
|Human Rights Lawyer
|Mansoor Rahimat Khan
|28
|Cofounder, Beatoven.ai
|Dhruv Khurana
|27
|Founder, Almost Gods
|Dhruv Kohli
|28
|Cofounder, Geezy
|Kartik Kumra
|22
|Founder, Karu Research
|Sulay Lavsi
|28
|Founder, Bummer
|Aniket Bajpai; Nikhil Gupta
|26; 25
|Cofounders, LimeChat
|Mayank Kale; Amrit Singh
|27; 27
|Cofounders, Loop Health
|Pranav Malhotra
|26
|Founder, TruNativ
|Romita Mazumdar
|28
|Founder, Foxtale
|Rhea Mehta
|28
|Founder, Rhea Mehta Design
|Rishabh Jain; Kushal Prakash
|26; 25
|Cofounders, Mewt
|Aashti Miller
|29
|Founder, MillerInk
|Kunal Kothari; Tejas Rathod
|29; 29
|Cofounders, Mobavenue
|Shubhodeep Mukherjee
|27
|Head of Engineering, Winuall
|Kavya Nair
|29
|Director, Advay Capital
|Ambika Nayak
|28
|Musician
|Harsh Agrawal; Nikita Tiwari
|27; 26
|Cofounders, NEERX
|Drishti Gupta; Bani Singh
|25; 25
|Cofounders, Now&Me
|Rishabh Gupta; Akash Wadhwani
|26; 27
|Cofounders, OatMlk
|Yashovardhan Poddar; Akshay Rampuria
|29; 28
|Cofounders, Openhouse
|Aishwarya Choudhary; Ishaan Shrivastava
|29; 29
|Cofounders, Pine & Lime
|Kavya Potluri
|28
|Founder, Kavya Potluri
|Iesh Dixit; Shubham Goyal
|29; 26
|Cofounders, Powerplay
|Manish Agarwal; Atulya Kaushik; Aashay Mishra
|29; 27; 28
|Cofounders, PrepInsta
|Vishnupriya Rajgarhia
|28
|Artist
|Avinash Ramanathan
|29
|Vice president, Kalaari Capital
|Niyati Rao
|28
|Cofounder, Ekaa
|Prateek Sachdeva
|29
|Drag performer
|Md Masood Sarwer
|29
|Photographer
|Arnav Sharma
|29
|Cofounder, Enterpret
|Kaushal Shetty
|27
|Cofounder, Nostos Homes
|Akarsh Shroff
|22
|Founder, YuvaSpark
|Elwinder Singh
|29
|Cofounder, Connect and Heal
|Parveen Singhal
|29
|Cofounder, STAGE
|Mayur Bhangale; Vikas Garg; Divyaanshu Makkar
|26; 29; 29
|Cofounders, Sourcewiz
|Ashwin Swaminathan
|28
|Founder, Mojocare
|Yashoraj Tyagi
|27
|CTO, CASHe
|Vikas Chandrawat; Karan Shaha
|27; 29
|Cofounders, Vahak
|Sonia Vora
|29
|Director of Product, Acko
|Abhinav Warrier
|27
|Cofounder, Rightbot Technologies
