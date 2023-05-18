Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. News
  4. Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023: Neeraj Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ambika Nayak among more than 75 Indians featured on the list

Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023: Neeraj Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ambika Nayak among more than 75 Indians featured on the list

The Asia 2023 list of young disruptors, innovators and entrepreneurs across the region includes 30 honourees each across 10 categories and has a huge representation of young Indians who are making a mark in the world

By Forbes India
Published: May 18, 2023 01:51:57 PM IST
Updated: May 18, 2023 07:00:33 PM IST

Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023: Neeraj Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ambika Nayak among more than 75 Indians featured on the listForbes 30 Under 30 Asia listees for 2023

More than 75 Indians feature on the eighth annual Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list which was announced early on Thursday. The list includes 300 young entrepreneurs, trailblazers, disruptors, innovators, and young leaders across the Asia-Pacific region, all under the age of 30. Among the Indian winners, 16 were featured on Forbes India's 30 Under 30 2023 list released in January this year. The list also features Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and, Elwinder Singh, cofounder of Connect and Heal who featured on Forbes India's list in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

Related stories

The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2023 features 30 notable honorees selected for each of the 10 categories, including The Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink); Entertainment & Sports; Finance & Venture Capital; Media, Marketing & Advertising; Retail & Ecommerce; Enterprise Technology; Industry, Manufacturing & Energy; Healthcare & Science; Social Impact and Consumer Technology.

Harsh Agarwal, founder of Jaipur-based fashion label Harago; Misbah Ashraf, cofounder of Jar; musician Ambika Nayak aka Kayan: Arun George, Vimal Govind MK, Rashid Karimbanakkal, Nikhil NP of Genrobotics; Jayesh Gadewar, cofounder of Scrut Automation; Mehul Jindal, Shyam Murugan, Eeshan Sharma of BharatX; Anuvrat Jain, VP at Lightspeed Venture Partners; Manish Agarwal, Atulya Kaushik, Aashay Mishra of Prepinsta, Avinash Ramanathan, VP at Kalaari Capital; Siva Teja Kakileti of Niramai Health Analytix; Pulkit Baldev of Metalbook; Harsh Agrawal and Nikita Tiwari of agrotech startup NEERX; Romita Mazumdar, founder of beauty brand Foxtale; Kaushal Shetty, cofounder of Nostos Homes; Aashti Miller, founder of MillerInk, chef Niyati Rao who is the co-founder of Ekaa, are part of this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list. They have all featured on the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list too.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, baker and food influencer Shivesh Bhatia, Mayank Kale and Amrit Singh, cofounders of Loop Health which is working to change how healthcare insurance is offered in India, Akshay Rampuria and Yashovardhan Poddar, cofounders, Openhouse, finfluencer Sharan B Hegde, Akarsh Shroff, founder of YuvaSpark, a social venture that works towards improving baseline literacy and numeracy are some of the notable Indian names on the list.

“Despite a challenging year marked by global economic uncertainty and a drop in VC funding, this year’s 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia entrepreneurs continued to innovate and thrive across industries,” says Rana Wehbe Watson, Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Editor. “Some deploy AI to streamline tasks. Others promote financial literacy inclusion and craftsmanship-based and adaptive fashion. Ranging from startup founders to artists, athletes and scientists, their collective creativity and determination inspire optimism.”

Honorees were vetted and selected by a panel of accomplished and acclaimed judges in each category. They include Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies and trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation; SD Shibulal, cofounder of Infosys and Axilor Ventures; Kishin RK, founder and CEO of RB Capital; Allan Zeman, founder and chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group; Meena Ganesh, cofounder and chairperson of Portea Medical, and many more.

More than 4,000 submissions were evaluated by the Forbes Asia team and a panel of independent, expert judges on a variety of factors, including (but not limited to) funding and/or revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness and potential.

View the 'Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia' click here.

Complete list of Indians featured on the Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 2023


Name Age Title/Company
Harsh Agarwal 27 Founder, Harago
Radhika Agarwal 28 Investor, Blume Ventures
Shubham Agrawal 29 Founder, Vyapar
Vinay Anand 29 Cofounder, Aer Media
Sai Araveti 26 Investor, Susquehanna International Group
Misbah Ashraf 29 Cofounder, JAR
Sharan B Hegde 27 Founder, The 1% Club
Vidit Bahri 28 Cofounder, Sukoon Health
Shreya Bakliwal 29 Principal, Aureolis Ventures
Pulkit Baldev 28 Cofounder, Metalbook
Utkarsh Singh; Vikrant Singh 27; 25 Cofounders, BatX Energies
Dev Abhilash; Gayathri Reddy 27; 27 Cofounders, Bellplus Media
Mehul Jindal; Shyam Murugan; Eeshan Sharma 22; 21; 22 Cofounders, BharatX
Shivesh Bhatia 26 Content Creator, Bake with Shivesh
Rajat Jadhav; Rahul Krishnan; Harsh Singh; Mohit Yadav 26; 26; 26; 26 Cofounders, Bold Care
Rahul Nambiar; Prashant Trivedi; Singaram Venkatachalam; Nikhil Venkatesh 26; 27; 28; 26 Cofounders, Botsync
Siddhant Chaturvedi 29 Artist
Kaviya Cherian 28 Founder, Green Heirloom
Neeraj Chopra 25 Athlete
Palash Golecha; Abhishek Kankani; Kushagra Vaish 26; 25; 26 Cofounders, Dyte
Pritam Khan; Mainak Sarkar 27; 29 Cofounders, Explorex Technologies
Rahul Raj; Rakesh Yadav 29; 27 Cofounders, FloBiz
Jayesh Gadewar 23 Cofounder, Scrut Automation
Karishma Gangwal 29 Content Creator
Samanyou Garg 25 Founder, Writesonic
Arun George; Vimal Govind MK; Rashid Karimbanakkal; Nikhil NP 29; 28; 28; 29 Cofounders, Genrobotics
Paridhi Goel 27 Cofounder, Love Earth
Jibran Gulzar 25 Founder, Gatoes
Richa Shivangi Gupta 26 Cofounder, Labhya Foundation
Azra Ismail 25 Cofounder, MakerGhat
Anuvrat Jain 28 Vice president, Lightspeed Venture Partners
Ashwini Jain 29 Cofounder, ForeignAdmits
Sambhav Jain 27 Cofounder, Nakad
Siddhanth Jayaram 29 Cofounder, Climes.io
Siva Teja Kakileti 28 Director, Niramai Health Analytix
Nitika Khaitan 28 Human Rights Lawyer
Mansoor Rahimat Khan 28 Cofounder, Beatoven.ai
Dhruv Khurana 27 Founder, Almost Gods
Dhruv Kohli 28 Cofounder, Geezy
Kartik Kumra 22 Founder, Karu Research
Sulay Lavsi 28 Founder, Bummer
Aniket Bajpai; Nikhil Gupta 26; 25 Cofounders, LimeChat
Mayank Kale; Amrit Singh 27; 27 Cofounders, Loop Health
Pranav Malhotra 26 Founder, TruNativ
Romita Mazumdar 28 Founder, Foxtale
Rhea Mehta 28 Founder, Rhea Mehta Design
Rishabh Jain; Kushal Prakash 26; 25 Cofounders, Mewt
Aashti Miller 29 Founder, MillerInk
Kunal Kothari; Tejas Rathod 29; 29 Cofounders, Mobavenue
Shubhodeep Mukherjee 27 Head of Engineering, Winuall
Kavya Nair 29 Director, Advay Capital
Ambika Nayak 28 Musician
Harsh Agrawal; Nikita Tiwari 27; 26 Cofounders, NEERX
Drishti Gupta; Bani Singh 25; 25 Cofounders, Now&Me
Rishabh Gupta; Akash Wadhwani 26; 27 Cofounders, OatMlk
Yashovardhan Poddar; Akshay Rampuria 29; 28 Cofounders, Openhouse
Aishwarya Choudhary; Ishaan Shrivastava 29; 29 Cofounders, Pine & Lime
Kavya Potluri 28 Founder, Kavya Potluri
Iesh Dixit; Shubham Goyal 29; 26 Cofounders, Powerplay
Manish Agarwal; Atulya Kaushik; Aashay Mishra 29; 27; 28 Cofounders, PrepInsta
Vishnupriya Rajgarhia 28 Artist
Avinash Ramanathan 29 Vice president, Kalaari Capital
Niyati Rao 28 Cofounder, Ekaa
Prateek Sachdeva 29 Drag performer
Md Masood Sarwer 29 Photographer
Arnav Sharma 29 Cofounder, Enterpret
Kaushal Shetty 27 Cofounder, Nostos Homes
Akarsh Shroff 22 Founder, YuvaSpark
Elwinder Singh 29 Cofounder, Connect and Heal
Parveen Singhal 29 Cofounder, STAGE
Mayur Bhangale; Vikas Garg; Divyaanshu Makkar 26; 29; 29 Cofounders, Sourcewiz
Ashwin Swaminathan 28 Founder, Mojocare
Yashoraj Tyagi 27 CTO, CASHe
Vikas Chandrawat; Karan Shaha 27; 29 Cofounders, Vahak
Sonia Vora 29 Director of Product, Acko
Abhinav Warrier 27 Cofounder, Rightbot Technologies

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
BSE holidays 2023: List of stock market trading holidays for BSE India
Coke Studio returns with a renewed approach to put India's musical prodigies in the limelight