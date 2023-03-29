Part 1: Five powerful entrepreneurship lessons from Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
This week on Pathbreakers, Vani Kola, founder and MD, Kalaari Capital, one of the pioneers of venture capital in India, talks to Forbes India's Neha Bothra about what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur in times of mind-boggling valuations, rapid disruption, and intense competition. Kola reminisces her learnings as an entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, and why she decided to return to India and build one of the first home-bred venture capital firms, solely focussed on investing in early-stage tech start-ups. It was an unconventional bet, but over the past 17 years, Kalaari Capital has c
Published: Mar 29, 2023

