Genrobotics: Using robots to curb a social evil





Arun George | 29, Nikhil NP | 29,

Rashid K | 28, Vimal Govind MK | 28

Co-founders, Genrobotics



In December 2022, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Ramdas Athawale, the minister of state for social justice and empowerment, said 352 people died cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the country over the last five years. The website of the Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA), a non-profit constituted to eliminate the practice of manual scavenging, says this number is much higher. It estimates that there are 7.7 lakh sewer cleaners and 36,176 railway sewer cleaners in India, and there have been 1,760 deaths reported since 2000. This is despite manual scavenging, a casteist profession (usually are Dalits assigned to it), being outlawed in India.





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

(This story appears in the 10 February, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)