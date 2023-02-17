Zipy.ai: Debug in a jiffy





Vishalini Paliwal has first-hand experience of how developers often don’t get the full picture when it comes to something that didn’t work with their software code. And in the case of a large business, this can be expensive.





(This story appears in the 24 February, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Paliwal started Zipy.ai in 2020 to help developers tackle this problem “in a matter of minutes”, she says.Consider a failed payment on an ecommerce site. From a logical error in the code to a glitch on the network or servers involved, Zipy.ai “bubbles that error up, while also stitching the user side context”, Paliwal says.And the aim is to provide richer business-impact information as well, as Zipy becomes more mature. “You get an end-to-end picture, and you get intelligent insights as to what’s breaking, what’s not working for your end users, literally in minutes. It’s a completely automated self-serve product,” she says.Paliwal’s estimation of the acuteness of this problem was bang on. When Zipy.ai was published on Product Hunt, it hit No 1. Customers from the US, South America, Europe, Australia and other parts of the world are using it currently.With a degree in electrical engineering from IIT-Roorkee, Paliwal spent several years working in the industry, including Motorola, Persistent Systems and MindTickle. At Zipy.ai, she has raised $2.8 million in funding from investors, including Blume Ventures and Together. A painter and a trained Kathak dancer, Paliwal says she combines her dual passion for the arts and software products.