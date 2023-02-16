Peer Robotics: Making robots doing what you want





Tanya Raghuvanshi and her IIT-Delhi junior Rishabh Agarwal started Peer Robotics in 2019 with the aim of making industrial robots that were much more collaborative. This was triggered by their observation that most industrial robots they saw in the market did monotonous tasks—like going from point A to B—and changes had to be programmed into them.





“There was no level of interaction between them and the humans in their environment,” Raghuvanshi explains. Teaching the robots would involve laying down a magnetic tape or using a map application and so on. “With our platform, someone can grab the robot, provide a force-feedback, which the robot understands, and change its direction,” Agarwal says.Two solutions from Peer Robotics that are “out in the market”, Agarwal says, are trolley movements and bin movements. They allow businesses to automate the movement of raw materials and components over long, and sometimes “crazy”, distances from warehouse to assembly lines as well as get bins with specific parts to specific locations within an assembly unit.Peer Robotics has raised $2.32 million from investors, including Kalaari Capital and Axilor Ventures. The plan for 2023 is to “scale up” deliveries and production, Raghuvanshi says. And for her personally, the plan is dive into “more research, more ideas and more features”.