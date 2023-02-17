StepChange: Helping entreprises go net-zero





Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai ran into each other at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where the former was studying business and the latter environmental science.



Jain went on to pursue a corporate career that saw him work at organisations, including McKinsey, and later head the unit that became Ola Electric, while Pai earned a PhD, researching environmental decision-making tools.





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

(This story appears in the 24 February, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)

They met again through a common friend, and in 2021, started StepChange when they saw an opportunity to build something that can help organisations with their carbon footprint reduction-related decisions.StepChange has three solutions today offered like a SaaS (software as a service) product—an ESG (environmental, social and governance) management tool, a product lifecycle impact analysis tool across 18 different environmental parameters, and mobile app-based solutions that gamifies sustainability-oriented habits so that companies can use the app to encourage their employees to live more sustainably.“We’re working with some of the largest companies in India to help them measure and reduce their Scope 3 emissions,” says Jain. And the specific focus on Scope 3 is because that’s the hardest to measure as much of it goes outside the control of a company or any organization—for example, the carbon emissions that result from the upstream and downstream supply chain of a company.Jain and Pai have raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from investors, including GFC, Beenext and Speciale Invest. “The biggest priority for us today is that we want to become the partner of choice for any large company in India on its net-zero journey,” Jain says.