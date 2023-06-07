Jayanta Banerjee on how tech is helping Tata Steel as the multinational behemoth's focus shifts to India

In this episode, Jayanta Banerjee, group CIO of Tata Steel, talks about how the company built successful IT architectures for multiple acquisitions as it ramped up its operations in India. Jayanta, who previously lead the energy and resources practice at Tata Consultancy Services, talks about the big-picture context in which the digital transformation projects at Tata Steel are being implemented and the growth of the business in a sustainable fashion. We began with how he sees his role and the many ways in which it has changed over the years