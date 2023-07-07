Forbes India at D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit 2023 presents select 200 business for global expansion

Forbes India has partnered with D Globalist, a pioneer in building the concept of entrepreneur mobility with a global partnership of business professionals. D Globalist is slated to be launched as world’s first Global Business Mobility Accelerator at Forbes India D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit 2023 (“Forbes India DGEMS”) with a new concept of 'Extrepreneurs'. This new term refers to the founders changing the paradigm of domestic businesses to a borderless approach.
Forbes India DGEMS 2023 platform will recognize select 200 companies with global business potential. The shortlisting of these companies would be made by Forbes India & D Globalist after vetting on various parameters including their growth in the domestic market, unique business proposition, fundraising and ownership of intellectual property rights. “These considerations are important to ensure that the founders have proven themselves in their native markets and they have a suitable market fit outside of their home country, before they plan to go global”- Says Divesh Sharma, founder & CEO, D Globalist.
To provide a holistic guidance to these select 200 companies , the platform will bring together global mobility experts, domain leaders, government designated organizations and endorsing bodies authorized under various start-up visa & entrepreneur visa programs. These speakers will impart the founders with a deep understanding of the global entrepreneur mobility programs, corporate setups, international tax laws, intellectual property laws and cross border funding opportunities.
With the given unique offerings, Forbes India DGEMS 2023 is a much-awaited platform set to showcase opportunities for companies that are aspiring to grow globally and founders that are looking to apply for start-up visa and other entrepreneur mobility programs.
The partnership between Forbes India and D Globalist is a significant step towards supporting and nurturing the inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem of the welcoming countries, while helping the founders in making progressive expansions. The participating countries will also be benefited as these high potential businesses seek to bring new technologies, introduce new products and create job opportunities for the locals.
“The new era of these extrepreneurs would contribute to the growth of the global economy by encouraging a more inclusive world. Also, the future of business expansions would see a synergetic split between founders in terms of geographies, where more founders would look at becoming borderless by applying under these attractive entrepreneur mobility programs”. Says Divesh Sharma.
