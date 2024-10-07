Chappell Roan drama sees US singer's fandom get political and pushy

Recent drama around Roan has underscored a growing pressure on some artists to weigh in on the US presidential vote
The power of online music fandoms to create political hype has crystalized in recent US election cycles—see the Swifties—but backlash against Chappell Roan over a presidential endorsement has highlighted so-called stan culture's ferocity.
Recent drama around Roan has underscored a growing pressure on some artists to weigh in on the US presidential vote, especially from their own fans, who frequently perceive a sense of entitlement to their idols.