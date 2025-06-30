Wimbledon 2025 opens with rising star Carlos Alcaraz, powerhouse Aryna Sabalenka in focus

Carlos Alcaraz starts his bid for a third successive Wimbledon men's title, while volatile women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka will be in the spotlight as the grass-court Grand Slam gets underway on Monday.

As the headline act in the 138th Championships, it is fitting that Alcaraz will open play on Centre Court when the world number two faces 38-year-old Italian Fabio Fognini.

It would be a seismic shock if Alcaraz, who has never lost in a Grand Slam first round in 17 appearances, became just the third men's champion to suffer an opening match defeat at Wimbledon after Manuel Santana in 1967 and Lleyton Hewitt in 2003.

Having vanquished Novak Djokovic in the past two Wimbledon finals, Alcaraz arrives in south-west London looking to join an elite group of Wimbledon icons.

The 22-year-old Spaniard's clay-court credentials are firmly established but he is equally dynamic on grass.