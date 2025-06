ISKCON monks carry the idol of Lord Jagannath to his rath during the annual Rathayatra celebration in Kolkata, India, on June 27, 2022. Rathayatra is an annual festival celebrating the arrival of Gods Jagannath, Subhadra, and Balaram to their aunt's place at Gundicha temple in Puri, Odisha.

Image: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images