India Population Census 2027 explained: Timeline, method, and key insights

Every few years, the world looks at numbers, not just economic forecasts or election results, but at people. The number of people living in a city, state, or country shapes policies, budgets, infrastructure, and everyday life. Among all nations, India stands out for its rich culture, diverse traditions, unique geography, and large population. The current population of India has surpassed that of China to become the world's most populous country.

In such a densely populated nation, understanding who lives where, how families are growing, and what people need is necessary. Thatâ€™s where the population census comes in. Indiaâ€™s next census is in 2027, after a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this article, weâ€™ll discuss why the census matters, what the last reports showed, what we can expect in the next one, its timeline and methodology, and how the phases of the population census could shape everything from policies to planning.

What is the current population of India?

In just a decade, India's population has grown by over 135 million. In 2015, the population was approximately 1.32 billion, with a fertility rate of 2.29, and just over 32 percent of the population living in urban areas.

Fast forward to 2025, and the current population of India is estimated to be around 1.46 billion, accounting for over 17 percent of the global population. With a median age of almost 29 years, the country remains one of the youngest nations demographically. Around 37 percent of its population now lives in urban areas, indicating a steady shift from rural to city life.