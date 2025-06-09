World Press Freedom Index 2025: Where India ranks and how the rest of the world compares

The media often reflects the voice of a nation. How freely it speaks often reveals a great deal about the country itself. Whether it's questioning power or reporting important stories, free media is the backbone of a functioning democracy.

The press and media are central in shaping public opinion and holding those in power accountable. But how free is the press worldwide? This is where the World Press Freedom Index plays an important role. Every year, Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF), also known as Reporters Without Borders, analyses the level of freedom journalists enjoy in over 180 countries. It provides us with details on the state of media independence, the safety of journalists, and the pressures they face while reporting.

Understanding where your country stands on this global media ranking list can be eye-opening. It reveals more than just numbers—it reflects the quality of public discourse and access to trustworthy information.

In this post, we’ll discuss the World Press Freedom Index for the top 20 countries, challenges to global press freedom, and the Indian media ranking.

What is the World Press Freedom Index?

The World Press Freedom Index is a yearly report published by RSF, a Paris-based international organisation that’s been defending press rights since 1985. The RSF index evaluates press freedom worldwide by examining various aspects, including media independence, journalist safety, and legal protections.