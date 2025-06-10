India: A bright spot in a troubled world

The OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) became the latest of multilateral forecasters to have downgraded global growth and trade forecasts. It forecasts that global growth will decline from 3.3 percent in 2024 to a modest 2.9 percent in 2025 and 2026, citing rising global uncertainty and trade barriers. In April, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) too had revised global GDP growth downward by 50 bps compared to the projections released this January. The IMF cited escalating trade tensions as the global economy enters a new era.

From a relative perspective, India’s real GDP growth of ~6.5 percent for FY26 positions the country as a leading driver of global economic expansion and outpacing global peers like China (4.6 percent in 2025) and the global average (3 percent). As per IMF, India is set to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by the end of 2025, surpassing Japan in terms of nominal GDP.

As advanced economies in particular face slowdowns, India’s growth contributes significantly to global GDP, with the World Bank noting that countries like India are critical for global stability. India’s increasing share in manufacturing and services, alongside 14 free trade agreements, enhances its role in global value chains. In fact, global five-year-ahead growth projections from the IMF WEO (world economic outlook) have declined from a peak of 4.9 percent in the April 2008 WEO for growth in 2013 to 3 percent for growth in 2028: The lowest projection since 1990. If the IMF forecasts are true, India will remain the fastest-growing economy of its size, making the country the fastest in 11 out of 15 years since 2014 IMF forecasts.

What supports such optimism in the immediate term? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week surprised everyone with a 50 bps repo rate cut along with a 100 bps CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut that should help consumption and capex albeit with a lag.

Global trade disruptions notwithstanding, the domestic economic activity has been exhibiting resilience lately. On the demand side, private consumption remains healthy with prospects of a gradual rise in discretionary spending and rural demand. The Rs1 lakh crore tax cut announced in FY26 Union Budget will also support household spending. With the monsoon forecast as above normal and water reservoir levels remaining healthy, agriculture sector prospects remain strong. Industrial investment activity is reviving as reflected by high-frequency indicators. The healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates combined with government’s continued thrust on capex should further revive investment activity. The services sector is expected to maintain steady momentum as seen from robust PMI (purchasing managers’ index) services. Sustained buoyancy in services activity should nurture revival in urban consumption.