Top 20 countries by debt-to-GDP ratio: Where India stands among the largest economies

India’s economy has experienced many ups and downs, mainly driven by domestic consumption, infrastructure investment, and policy reforms. Like many other developing nations, it also faces challenges in managing public debt. India’s debt-to-GDP ratio has hovered between 65 and 80 percent for many decades, maintaining the balance between economic growth and fiscal debts.

Globally, government debt has increased since the 2019 pandemic. Developed countries like the US, France, and the UK have debt levels that exceed 100 percent of their GDP. By analysing the debt-to-GDP ratio across countries, we gain insights into how these levels impact inflation, interest rates, and long-term economic stability.

In this post, we’ll discuss the debt-to-GDP ratios of the world’s largest economies, why this ratio matters, and the factors influencing it.

Why does the debt-to-GDP ratio matter?

The debt-to-GDP ratio compares total government debt as a percentage of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). It shows how much a country owes compared to what it produces. A lower ratio means a country is better positioned to manage its debt, while a higher ratio raises concerns about its economy. A country with a high debt-to-GDP ratio often has trouble repaying external debts, which are called public debts.

The ratio is calculated using the formula: