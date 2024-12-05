'Brain rot' is Oxford's Word of the Year 2024

This year's Word of the Year could also be a word of warning. The term “brain rot” tops the list for 2024, according to the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, reflecting growing concerns about the impact of over-consuming large amounts of online content, particularly on social networks.

It's a term that internet users have undoubtedly seen over and again on social networks, especially since the frequency of its use has risen by 230% in one year, peaking in September. The expression "brain rot" was chosen as Word of the Year by over 37,000 people from a list of six words proposed by Oxford University Press, after two weeks of voting.

"Our experts noticed that ‘brain rot’ gained new prominence this year as a term used to capture concerns about the impact of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media," the Oxford University Press explains.

However, the emergence of the expression "brain rot" dates back to the last century. It was in 1854 that the phrase was first used by Henry David Thoreau in his book “Walden,” about his experiences of living a simple lifestyle in the natural world. According to Oxford University Press the tome reads: “While England endeavours to cure the potato rot, will not any endeavour to cure the brain-rot—which prevails so much more widely and fatally?”

The expression has been gaining momentum over the past year, the British publisher reports. This interest was noted particularly among generations Z and Alpha. And with good reason. Oxford University Press explains that the increased use of this expression is also linked to research into improving mental health. Younger generations are particularly affected by the decline in their mental and physical health, due to excessive use of social networks, as numerous studies on the subject have shown.