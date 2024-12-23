Cryptocurrencies: Will 2025 be a breakout year for policy and prices?

The year 2025 could well be a breakout one for virtual digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, even as global Bitcoin prices are expected to touch fresh highs. Buzz and action from United States president-elect Donald Trump and his administration towards regulation of cryptocurrencies, further growth in assets under management for Bitcoin ETFs and demand for Bitcoin and other stablecoins, might, all, lead to policymakers in other countries having to re-look and re-think their regulation towards cryptocurrencies in 2025.

On December 17, Bitcoin hit a lifetime high of $108,000 and since the US elections, soared 50 percent with a year-to-date gain of 148 percent. Since then, prices have hovered near $96,000.

“Any regulatory changes in the US could also influence and nudge India’s approach toward this sector,” Sumit Gupta, co-founder of India’s crypto exchange CoinDCX tells Forbes India. CoinDCX, like crypto exchanges in India – both big and small – is, independently, exploring journey to expand in a still unregulated crypto ecosystem. While margins are small but the scale is growing, the larger exchanges such as CoinDCX and CoinSwitch are on the path of adopting alternative sources of income, which could be in the form of new coins, offering value added products such as SIPs and portfolio management services.

Fresh whispers around virtual digital assets

Indian policymakers are closely observing global developments around crypto and actively engaging with their international counterparts to shape a comprehensive global framework. This month, on December 16, India’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary responded to a specific query in the Lok Sabha on whether the government is creating a comprehensive framework for the regulation of virtual digital assets (VDA).

“All jurisdictions, including India, are expected to evaluate their country specific characteristics and risks,” Chaudhary said, in reference to the adoption of a roadmap proposed by the International Monetary Fund and the Financial Stability Board after the G20 talks of 2023.