Senior animal handler Felipe Luna, dressed as Santa Claus, swims with sharks as he greets visitors from inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium on December 21, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Spread over 6.5 acres with 4.5 million litres of water, the Rio de Janeiro aquarium is the largest in South America and houses 360 species from Brazil and around the world.

Image: Buda Mendes/Getty Images