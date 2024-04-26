Crypto's billion-dollar zombies

In 2O12 when blockchain pioneers Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz created Ripple Labs and its new cryptocurrency, known as XRP, they envisioned a new global financial standard that would enable banks to transfer money rapidly with minimal fees. During its first decade, dozens of financial institutions, including Bank of America and Banco Santander, signed up, eager to test Ripple’s new network. To fund their ambitious project, executives at the company created 100 billion XRP tokens and sold $1.4 billion worth to the public. In early 2018, at the height of the first wave of crypto euphoria, XRP was trading with a market value of $132 billion, giving co-founder and executive chairman Chris Larsen a net worth of $8 billion.