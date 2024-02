Bitcoin's recent upward move has enthusiasts and startup founders excited about the prospects of the cryptocurrency, which yesterday, crossed the $63,000 mark for the first time since November 2021. Harsh Rajat, co-founder of Push Protocol, a blockchain notification and messaging technology, joins us today to explain the once-in-four-years 'Bitcoin Halving' event, the impact of the SEC-regulated Bitcoin exchange traded funds, and why entrepreneurs like him remain hopeful for Bitcoin in India