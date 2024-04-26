Apple's iPhone exports from India have doubled, but component manufacturing needs to pick up

Since 2017, when Apple first started assembling its older version of iPhones in India, there have been many significant developments. The majority of the progress happened last year, following Apple CEO Tim Cook’s India visit in April 2023. Apple’s efforts to branch out its supply chain from China are finally bearing fruit in India. Through its contract manufacturers Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata-owned Wistron, iPhone exports from the country have multiplied. Exports have reportedly surged from $6.27 billion in the fiscal year 2022–23 to $12.1 billion in 2023–24.
Apple’s market share too has improved after the company’s decision to move its assembly lines here. Apple’s market share in India currently stands at 6.4 percent, up from 4.6 percent in 2022. The company is looking at 8 percent share this year. However, to capture more share and offer the handset at a reasonable price, the Cupertino-based company will have to go beyond just assembling the iPhones here.