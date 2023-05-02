Made in China to Make in India: Apple's new big bet

Naandika Tripathi started her journey with Forbes India as an intern four years ago, today she’s the special correspondent. She covers startups, tech, climate change, education, cryptocurrency and human interest stories. She holds a postgraduate degree from Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM, Bangalore), with specialisation in multimedia and business journalism. Apart from writing for the magazine, Naandika also handles social media, events and the Blogs section on forbesindia.com. Outside of work, you will find her traveling and exploring new places, volunteering for NGOs, rescuing animals, and mostly spending time around them.