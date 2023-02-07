Neil Shah at Counterpoint on why India remains a bright spot for Apple

Neil Shah, vice president of research at Counterpoint Research, explains why more people are buying iPhones in India, and why the country has become important to Apple's strategy. Apple's latest quarterly numbers reflected the ongoing problems the tech giant is facing — including production headwinds in China, and consumers becoming circumspect. Amid what CEO Tim Cook called a "challenging environment," India remained a bright spot for the iPhone maker, although, by revenue, local sales here contribute only a small proportion of Apple's total business