Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Neil Shah at Counterpoint on why India remains a bright spot for Apple

Neil Shah at Counterpoint on why India remains a bright spot for Apple

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
183 Listen ins
 

Neil Shah, vice president of research at Counterpoint Research, explains why more people are buying iPhones in India, and why the country has become important to Apple's strategy. Apple's latest quarterly numbers reflected the ongoing problems the tech giant is facing — including production headwinds in China, and consumers becoming circumspect. Amid what CEO Tim Cook called a "challenging environment," India remained a bright spot for the iPhone maker, although, by revenue, local sales here contribute only a small proportion of Apple's total business

Budget-podcast5-800X600

Is Budget 2023 too ambitious?

Feb 7, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Indian Navy conducts successful landing test of LCA on INS Vikrant; EV startups raised $1.66 bln in 2022

Feb 7, 2023
Ben Mathias_sm

Startup Fridays S4 Ep4: 'To succeed as an entrepreneur, never lose sight of your end goal' â€” Ben Mathias

Feb 6, 2023
Budget-podcast4-800X600

Budget 2023: Demystifying new tax regime

Feb 3, 2023
Bookshelf7-800X600

Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka on his next book and life after winning Booker Prize 2022

Feb 2, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Budget expectations: What India's tech startups and VC investors are asking

Feb 1, 2023
See More