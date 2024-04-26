Discover 2024's top hotels in the world

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
From Hotel Colline de France in Brazil to Iberostar Grand Packard in Cuba, discover the top hotels, according to Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Hotel Awards

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 26, 2024 03:55:26 PM IST
Updated: Apr 26, 2024 04:23:57 PM IST

Discover 2024's top hotels in the worldRepresentational image. Image credit: Shutterstock.

The crème de la crème of hotels offers a sweet escape from the ordinary, immersing you in unparalleled comfort and service. These establishments are often renowned for their breathtaking views, exquisite design, and world-class amenities. Tripadvisor has recently unveiled its Travellers' Choice Hotel Awards to highlight some of the best hotels in the world, and they are located in stunning locations, including Brazil and the Maldives. The title is bestowed upon those establishments that garner a significant number of exceptional reviews and feedback from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month timeframe. Here are the top five hotels on the list.

1. Hotel Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil

Hotel Colline de France stands out for its unique design and inviting ambience. Guests can indulge in amenities such as a heated pool, spa, sauna, steam room, and fitness centre, enhancing their stay with luxurious comforts and relaxation options.

2. OBLU SELECT Lobigili in Male, Maldives

At OBLU SELECT Lobigili, contemporary accommodations blend seamlessly with nature-inspired designs. This exquisite hotel offers a range of amenities, including private pools, an infinity pool, a fitness centre, and a spa. Guests can partake in several exciting activities, such as snorkelling, diving, and fishing.

3. La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa in Hoi An, Vietnam

La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa offers a plethora of amenities, from lounges to restaurants. The resort also features four pools, a gym, and a spa. Some of the rooms feature a terrace and an outdoor spa bath. This resort is renowned for its customer service and inviting atmosphere.

4. Adiwana Suweta in Ubud, Indonesia

Adiwana Suweta's rooms foster a serene ambience complemented by lavish bathrooms and comfortable beds. Guests can rejuvenate in the resort's yoga room, spa, and infinity pool, which offers breathtaking views of a forest. Additionally, the resort provides opportunities for hiking and bicycle tours, promising both relaxation and adventure.

5. Iberostar Grand Packard in Havana, Cuba

Experience luxury at the Iberostar Grand Packard in Old Havana. Enjoy stunning views from stylish rooms and suites. Guests can relax with spa treatments or enjoy leisure amenities like the pool for a rejuvenating getaway.

