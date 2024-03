A

re you looking for travel destinations on the rise to explore? The latest edition of Tripadvisor 's annual Travellers' Choice Best of the Best for 2024 is out now. The destinations, unveiled on the renowned travel platform's trending list, have garnered exceptional reviews from the Tripadvisor community over the past year. From hidden gems to emerging getaways, here are the top five destinations making waves this year.Tokyo offers a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity. With its mix of ancient temples and vibrant pop culture, there are many experiences to explore. Delve into the serene East Gardens of the Imperial Palace or immerse yourself in Japanese history at the Edo-Tokyo Museum. Make sure to enjoy the delicious variety of foods, like sushi and Japanese sweets, which will definitely excite your taste buds.Seoul stands as a bustling centre of business, culture, and finance, not just in South Korea but across borders. Here, ancient Buddhist temples, palaces, and pagodas coexist with contemporary skyscrapers, showcasing a rich tapestry of past and present. Head up to the tower on Namsan Mountain to see stunning views of Seoul's lively atmosphere.Halong Bay in Vietnam is renowned for its picturesque limestone islands, stunning rock formations, and captivating caves. For those eager to immerse themselves in these natural wonders, renting a kayak or joining a guided tour offers an unforgettable opportunity to explore up close and personal.If you're an outdoor enthusiast, Palawan Island should be at the top of your travel list. This paradise boasts exotic wildlife, charming fishing villages, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Don't miss the chance to visit the Calauit Game Preserve and Wildlife Sanctuary to witness endangered animals in their natural habitat.Sapa is a vibrant and enchanting market town. At its heart lies a picturesque Gothic stone church surrounded by bustling shops and stalls. Indulge in a culinary journey downtown, where you can savour a variety of Vietnamese or European-inspired dishes amidst the town's colourful ambience.