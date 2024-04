T

1. Manhattanhenge in New York City, United States

2. Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy

3. Rio Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

4. Day of the Dead in Mexico

5. Chelsea Flower Show in London, UK

ravel opens the door to exploring new cultures and breathtaking landscapes. The best travel experiences offer immersive journeys filled with wonder. If you seek unforgettable adventures, explore the most-searched travel experiences across the globe uncovered by luxury travel company Kuon i using Google Data.Manhattanhenge, also dubbed the Manhattan Solstice, reigns as the ultimate must-see travel experience, with over 1.3 million annual Google searches. This rare spectacle happens just a few times a year. Many travel to New York City for the event to witness the sunrise or sunset perfectly align with the city's streets. Don't forget to pack your camera to capture some stunning shots amidst Manhattan's towering skyline.With 1.2 million annual searches, the Venice Carnival is a major tourist attraction. Elaborate masquerade costumes and masks are part of the event, which is steeped in tradition. The festivities include musical performances, balls, and enchanting light displays.Brazil's lively Rio Carnival, with approximately 738,640 annual searches, is one of the world's largest festivals. The event features elaborate parades with floats and dancers. Revellers immerse themselves in the exciting atmosphere, which makes for an unforgettable experience.The Day of the Dead is commemorated in Mexico at the start of November. The event, according to the study, receives approximately 645,060 annual searches. It is a time for honouring departed loved ones and cherishing their memory. The tradition of preparing and presenting food offerings is central to the celebration, as it symbolises the enduring care for those who have passed on.This Chelsea Flower Show in London is an iconic British event, with approximately 613,530 annual searches, that attracts gardening enthusiasts to take in beautifully crafted gardens that feature stunning plants. Held annually in May, the event features an awards ceremony honouring outstanding flowers and gardens. It is a great source of inspiration for anyone looking to enhance their own garden.