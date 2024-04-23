Want to be more productive at work? Aim for a state of creative 'flow'

Many employees find it difficult to concentrate on their work. Some try various methods to get themselves into a state of complete concentration and productivity. A study published in the journal Neuropsychologia advises taking inspiration from jazz musicians to maximize our cognitive abilities.
The research focuses on what is known as "flow." This term refers to a state of total concentration, during which body and mind are completely absorbed in a single task. American-Hungarian psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi was the first to take an interest in this subject in the 1970s, during research into the creative process.