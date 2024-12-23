2024: The year of interest rates' climb down

The current calendar year marked a somewhat weary return to normalcy following a major policy reset to tide over a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Nearly five years ago, since March 2020, global central banks slashed rates to historic lows to support their struggling economies.

But the avalanche of unprecedented liquidity created a new monster: Inflation. Faced with the dual problem of anaemic growth and rapidly rising price levels, ‘accommodative’ central bankers dragged their feet to train guns on inflation, and began raising rates from early 2022.

Over the next 18-20 months, to tame inflation and restore macroeconomic stability, most central banks either increased, or held rates. The year 2024 brought some respite for investors and borrowers. But this was much less than what global central banks had signalled and what markets had anticipated.

US Fed: Changing tune

The US Federal Reserve announced three straight rate cuts in the latter half of the year (see table). But on December 18, in the last monetary policy meeting of the year, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hit a strongly hawkish note which stung market sentiment and sparked fear across stock markets.