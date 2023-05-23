What is repo rate, current repo rate, and history of RBI repo rates in India (2000 to 2023)

W

What is the meaning of Repo Rate?

Current Repo Rate in India (2023)

Repo Rate 6.50% Reverse Repo Rate 3.35% Bank Rate 5.15% Marginal Standing Facility Rate 6.75%

Repo Rate in India: Historical Trend

By examining the historical Repo Rates in India, we can gain insights into its economic and financial developments. Here is the record of the past Repo Rates in India's history.

Date RBI Repo Rate 06-04-2023 6.50% 07-12-2022 6.25% 08-06-2022 4.90% 05-02-2021 4.00% 06-08-2020 4.00% 06-02-2020 5.15% 05-12-2019 5.15% 06-06-2019 5.75% 04-04-2019 6% 06-06-2018 6.25% 07-02-2018 6.00% 02-08-2017 6.00% 04-10-2016 6.25% 02-06-2015 7.25% 15-01-2015 7.75% 28-01-2014 8.00% 03-05-2013 7.25% 17-03-2011 6.75% 16-09-2010 6.00%

How to Calculate the Repo Rate?

How is Repo Rate Used to Control Inflation?

Money Supply Management: When RBI wants to curb inflation, it raises the repo rate, and therefore the cost of borrowing. As a result, banks may reduce their borrowing and lending activities, which decreases the overall money supply in the economy. With less money available, consumer spending and investment tend to decline, which can help cool down inflation. Credit Availability: Higher repo rates discourage consumer and business borrowing. When banks face higher borrowing costs, they may pass on the increased interest rates to customers. Then, individuals and businesses may find it less affordable to take out loans. The reduced credit availability dampens demand and helps control inflation. Demand-Side Management: By adjusting the repo rate, RBI influences the demand for goods and services. When the repo rate is increased, borrowing becomes more expensive, decreasing consumer spending and investment. This helps prevent excessive demand-driven inflationary pressures in the economy. Managing Inflation Expectations: Repo rate adjustments also play a crucial role in shaping inflation expectations among consumers, businesses, and financial markets. A repo rate hike from the RBI signals market participants to anticipate lower future inflation rates and adjust their behaviour. For example, businesses may moderate their price increases, and consumers may delay their purchases.





Repo Rate vs Reverse Repo Rate

Frequently asked questions

