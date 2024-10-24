RBI's non-interest rate interventions to balance growth with risk

India's evolving financial landscape reflects a balance between fostering growth and managing systemic credit risks
India, a country of 1.4 billion people, is driven by a young, consumption-oriented demographic, fuelling its growth. Private consumption contributes to approximately 58 percent of the nominal GDP. India's digital public infrastructure (DPI), technological advancement in analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), and, most importantly, fintech–financial institution collaborations have played a pivotal role in the growth of unsecured credit, which in turn supports consumption growth. However, unsecured retail credit can challenge borrowers and financial institutions during economic shocks.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Views expressed by authors are personal.]