Down to Earth: Week in pictures

Image by : Borja Suarez / Reuters
Eduardo Robaina observes the comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) from inside a cave in Temisas on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on October 22, 2024.
Image by : Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP
A potter makes a traditional earthen lamp ahead of 'Diwali', the festival of lights, at his workshop in New Delhi, India, on October 23, 2024.
Image by : AFP
A cloud of dust and smoke erupts following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on October 19, 2024, on October 7, 2023.
Image by : Amir Levy/Getty Images
An Israeli Jewish right-wing activist prays with a palm frond during a Sukkot (Jewish holiday) gathering at the southern border with the Gaza Strip calling for 'resettling Jewish Israeli communities' in the Gaza Strip on October 21, 2024.
Image by : Joaquin Sarmiento / AFP
Indigenous men and women from the Colombian Amazon practice a dance at the green zone during the COP16 summit, the world's biggest nature protection conference in Cali, Colombia, on October 21, 2024.
Image by : Tingshu Wang / Reuters
A tourist poses for pictures in front of a Buddhist sculpture in the Gobi desert in Guazhou, Gansu province, China, on October 17, 2024.
Image by : Badru Katumba / AFP
A Ugandan Buddhist novice nun reacts while meditating during the celebration of Kathina, a significant event in the Buddhist calendar, at the Uganda Buddhist Centre in Entebbe, Uganda, on October 20, 2024.
Image by : Saidu BAH / AFP
Chinese martial arts teacher Liu Wei (C) practices an exercise with Fourah Bay College Secondary School students in Freetown, Sierra Leone, during a training session on October 15, 2024.
Image by : AFP
A man leads his camels along the shores of Yasmina, a seasonal lake in the village of Merzouga in the Sahara desert, southeastern Morocco, on October 20, 2024.
Image by : Guy Peterson / AFP
On October 21, 2024, a boy in Odobere, Senegal, puts up a net to catch fish in the flood waters covering a road outside his home.
Image by : Nick Kaiser/dpa via Getty Images
People gather from nearby homes to play dominoes at a table on the street during an island-wide power outage in Havana, Cuba, on October 20, 2024.
Image by : Dilawer Khan / AFP
Sunni Muslim men gather to offer prayers during the funeral ceremony for victims who were killed in a clash between Sunni and Shiite tribes at Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, on October 13, 2024.
Image by : Peter Parks / AFP
This aerial photo, taken on October 14, 2024, shows sky-high apartment blocks in Tung Chung on Lantau Island in Hong Kong.
Image by : Stefano Guidi/Getty Images
Mushroom foragers find porcini mushrooms--prized for their meaty texture and versatile flavour--in the subsoil of the woods near Val Chisone in Villar Perosa, Turin, Italy, on October 22, 2024.