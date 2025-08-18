A Stitch in Time: The high price of delaying health insurance

Let us start with the story of Rajeev, a senior lawyer at a prestigious law firm in India. His employer’s health insurance was remarkably generous. He had a 100 percent coverage with no co-payments for medical costs up to ₹1.5 crores. When he was diagnosed with stage-1 lung cancer at 49, his treatment was fully covered, and he went into remission, moving towards full recovery. His illness prompted him to consider beginning a shift toward a less demanding life outside the firm, but he ran straight into an unexpected barrier. No private insurer would cover him post-illness, and those willing to take him on excluded all cancer-related treatments, while charging an exorbitant premium. This was a scenario Rajeev had not considered in his financial planning: the chilling prospect of financing his future healthcare out of his pocket.

This situation is far from rare. In India, health insurance is often seen as discretionary, a later concern or something provided by one’s employer. Premiums are often viewed as wasted if no claim is made, as health insurance is frequently evaluated through the lens of investment rather than risk transfer. Very few consider and understand the threat that, without health insurance, a single serious illness or accident can erase years of hard-earned actual investments and savings in a matter of weeks, if not days. As Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath remarked in 2024, “Most Indians are just one hospitalisation away from bankruptcy”. It is not hyperbole; it is a harsh and often ignored reality.

Why Buying Early Matters More Than You Think

The best time to buy health insurance is when you are young, healthy and least likely to need it. Premiums are priced based on risk, so a 25-year-old without medical issues will pay far less and face fewer exclusions than a 45-year-old with hypertension or diabetes. Further, health insurance policies impose a waiting period (typically two to four years) before they begin covering pre-existing conditions. In addition, certain illnesses may be permanently excluded if they are diagnosed before the policy is purchased. This means that the more you delay buying insurance, the higher the risk that the very illnesses you are most vulnerable to will never be covered. Acting early ensures that you serve out the waiting periods while you are still healthy, so that when you truly need support, your policy will protect you. In short, a timely decision today can save you from heavy financial and emotional stress tomorrow.

Rationalising Costs When You’re Young and Healthy

In your twenties or early thirties, the annual premium for a solid individual policy can be less than the cost of a weekend getaway or a Saturday night out to a fancy restaurant. It may feel like a waste if you don’t end up making a claim. But skipping insurance just because you don’t use it often is a misunderstanding of what insurance is really for. This is the very nature of insurance: you make small premium payments regularly so that when a large expense arises, the policy is there to protect you. Paying ₹5,000 annually for a ₹5 lakh cover means you are buying protection worth one hundred times your premium. This is a feature which no investment product can match. Premiums paid also qualify for tax benefits under Section 80D of the Indian Income Tax Act.

The Alarming Rise of Healthcare Costs in India Healthcare costs in India are rising at an alarming pace. According to Aon’s Global Medical Trend Rates Report 2025, healthcare costs in India are projected to rise 13 percent, surpassing the previous year’s increase of 12% as well as the global average of 10 percent. ACKO India Health Report 2024 further suggests that 62 percent of total healthcare expenses are paid out of pocket, and 23 percent of all hospitalisations are paid through borrowings. This financial burden pushes over 30 million people into poverty every year. In such an environment, health insurance is often the only thing standing between a family and financial ruin. The Office Insurance Trap Many salaried professionals rely solely on their employer’s group health insurance, assuming it will suffice over the long term. However, such coverage is like a crutch that belongs to someone else since it disappears the moment you leave your job. If you develop a chronic illness while employed, finding a new insurer willing to cover you later can be difficult or extremely expensive. Coverage limits present another problem. Corporate plans often cap benefits at ₹3–5 lakh per person annually. While this may be enough for basic care, it is inadequate for major surgeries or prolonged treatments. Some policies also limit coverage for family members, impose co-payments or set sub-limits for specific procedures. Sole reliance on an employer’s plan leaves you dangerously exposed. Urgent Need for Change of Mindset Given the genuine financial repercussions associated with delayed health insurance, there’s an urgent need for a change in mindset. Health insurance cannot not be viewed as a grudging expense but as a protective shield that lets you focus on recovery rather than scrambling for funds during a health crisis. For the cost of a nice dinner each month, you can secure your savings, protect your family’s stability and preserve your peace of mind. Buying early gives you financial resilience and the ability to handle life’s toughest challenges without losing what you have built. It allows you to choose your coverage, without exclusions and expensive premiums. Waiting too long often means losing the freedom to choose your coverage or facing costs that make it nearly unaffordable, at the discretion of the insurance company’s risk model. Going without insurance may feel harmless in the moment, but like ignoring a small tear in fabric, it can unravel into something far worse. A stitch in time—paying for insurance today—can save you from loud and devastating consequences tomorrow. Sonal Chinchwadkar-Shrotriya is a knowledge management, learning, and communications expert specialising in financial services, consulting for a global financial/multilateral institution. Rohan Chinchwadkar is an Assistant Professor (Finance, Entrepreneurship) at IIT Bombay. Views are personal.

