Photo of the day: Indian Navy commissions anti-submarine warfare vesse

Indian Navy personnel stand on the INS Mahe, the first vessel in the Mahe-class series of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), during its commissioning ceremony at the Naval Dockyard

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 15:50 IST1 min
Indian Navy personnel stand on the INS Mahe, the first vessel in the Mahe-class series of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), during its commissioning ceremony at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, India, November 24, 2025.
Image: Francis Mascarenhas /Reuters

First Published: Nov 25, 2025, 15:54

