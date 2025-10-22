Advertisement

The real(ty) deal

The Forbes India Developers A-List event in New Delhi saw real estate magnates share insights on the sector and discuss the way forward

By Forbes India
Oct 22, 2025, 17:46 IST2 min
1/25
The audience in rapt attention at the Forbes India Developers A-list event at the Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, on September 20Images curated by Mexy Xavier
Image by Forbes
2/25
Shiv Mohan Dutt (left), founder & CEO, MeaVana (Manifold Ventures), and Samad Ali, principal associate, Kochhar & Co
Image by Forbes
3/25
Ranjit Singh Grewal, CEO, Antoniades Grewal Designs, with Tina Antoniades, who is creative director
Image by Forbes
4/25
Eashita Sharma, daughter of Sanjay Sharma, director projects at Runwal Group
Image by Forbes
5/25
(From left) Kusum Sood, co-founder, Grand Slam Fitness; Varun Kasera, group CEO, Baani Group; Ananta Kasera; and Leher Sethi, founder director, Something Creative.
Image by Forbes
6/25
Musician and composer Niladri Kumar (right), tabla artiste Yashwant Vaishnav (centre) and percussionist Shikhar Naad Qureshi mesmerise the audience with a fusion performance
Image by Forbes
7/25
Alakshendra Singh, head of corporate communications, Eros Group
Image by Forbes
8/25
Sandeep Jajodia, founder and chairman, Monnet Ispat
Image by Forbes
9/25
Vineet Verma, MD, WTC, and director, Brigade Hospitality
Image by Forbes
10/25
Saba Ali (left), director-strategy and partnerships, Strategy and Partnerships at India Sotheby’s International Realty, with Samad Ali
Image by Forbes

