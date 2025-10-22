Advertisement
Photo of the day: Stock traders at special Muhurat session
Muhurat trading session is a symbolic one-hour trading session conducted by the Indian stock exchanges and the commodity exchanges on the occasion of Diwali. It's considered highly auspicious, marking
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 15:56 IST
Image: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
First Published: Oct 22, 2025, 15:56
