Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo of the day: Stock traders at special Muhurat session

Muhurat trading session is a symbolic one-hour trading session conducted by the Indian stock exchanges and the commodity exchanges on the occasion of Diwali. It's considered highly auspicious, marking

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 15:56 IST1 min
Muhurat trading session is a symbolic one-hour trading session conducted by the Indian stock exchanges and the commodity exchanges on the occasion of Diwali. It's considered highly auspicious, marking the start of the Hindu new year. This year, the markets made marginal gains through the Muhurat trading session.
Muhurat trading session is a symbolic one-hour trading session conducted by the Indian stock exchanges and the commodity exchanges on the occasion of Diwali. It's considered highly auspicious, marking the start of the Hindu new year. This year, the markets made marginal gains through the Muhurat trading session.
Image: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

First Published: Oct 22, 2025, 15:56

Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News