The future of luxury: Heritage reinvented for a new generation

Luxury’s old playbook of exclusive boutiques and elite mystique is being upended. A new generation of consumers, digitally native, socially conscious, and culturally diverse, is reshaping what exclusivity means. Heritage brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Hermès face a stark choice: reinvent or risk irrelevance. The future of luxury will be defined by how well these brands marry their storied heritage with immersive digital-first experiences, all while embracing sustainability and inclusivity as new pillars of exclusivity.

Heritage Brands, New Generations, New Rules

Luxury’s traditional allure has always been built on heritage, craftsmanship and scarcity. But Gen Z and young millennials are questioning the script. Unlike the millennial “hypebeast” era that fueled luxury growth through sneaker drops and logo mania, today’s young consumers are interrogating value and values. They research product materials and ethics and won’t shell out for a nameplate alone. This skepticism is both financial and philosophical which is a direct challenge to brands that have dined out on heritage gloss.

Young luxury customers have grown up with resale and vintage as part of their shopping DNA. If a new $5,000 bag’s quality or story doesn’t convince them, they’ll hunt down a one-of-a-kind vintage piece or a preloved version on a resale site instead. In fact, many Gen Z fashionistas meet luxury first through the secondhand market, not the marble-floored flagship store. This is forcing brands to rethink their stance on resale. Once taboo, secondhand is now strategic: Gucci, Burberry and Stella McCartney have all partnered with resale platforms to participate in the booming secondary market. Luxury resale platforms are reporting record growth.

Gen Z is not tuning out of luxury; they’re demanding a new kind of luxury. They crave authenticity and cultural relevance in addition to heritage. Luxury brands need to explain why luxury costs what it costs, beyond craftsmanship and heritage. Luxury brands now also have to play into the cultural interests of their target customers and what they’re passionate about. Simply put, storytelling must go beyond the tired tales of founders and ateliers; it must connect with contemporary values, subcultures, and communities. Gucci’s answer, for example, was to dive headlong into streetwear and pop culture under Alessandro Michele, collaborating on projects from virtual sneakers to meme-worthy campaigns. The gamble paid off: new young customers flocked to Gucci. Crucially, unlike past generations who rebelled against their parents’ brands, Gen Z often covets the same luxury brands their elders loved, they’re just waiting for those brands to speak their language. Indeed, Bain & Company estimates Gen Z will account for about one-third of luxury purchases by 2030.

The takeaway is clear: the brands that successfully reimagine their heritage for younger consumers are poised to lead luxury’s next boom. Those that cling too tightly to old status symbols risk seeing a generation drift away. The paradigm is shifting from exclusivity to inclusivity, from status and ownership to emotions and values, which is a radical redefinition of luxury’s core appeal. Heritage alone is no longer enough; it must be heritage with hustle, blending tradition with modern relevance.

