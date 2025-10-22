Sunteck Realty: Enclaves for the elite

In the gilded world of Mumbai’s real estate, where legacy is often measured in generations, Kamal Khetan stands out as a first-generation titan. As chairman and managing director of Sunteck Realty, a formidable player with a market capitalisation of approximately ₹7,500 crore, Khetan has carved a niche at the apex of the luxury market. His strategy is not just about building opulent homes but about curating pedigreed legacies. Sunteck’s positioning is surgically precise: To dominate the ultra-luxury segment in city-centric, marquee locations, making its brand synonymous with an exclusive, aspirational lifestyle.

A chartered accountant, Khetan’s journey began not in construction but in textiles. This financial acumen became his secret weapon when he pivoted to real estate, allowing him to pioneer a uniquely successful business model. Sunteck’s USP is its asset-light, capital-efficient approach, primarily leveraging joint development agreements to acquire prime land parcels in Mumbai’s most coveted micro-markets, particularly the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). This strategy minimises debt and maximises returns, a testament to Khetan’s sharp financial discipline. “Our focus has always been on the right location and the right value proposition,” Khetan states, a philosophy that has enabled Sunteck to deliver consistent growth, with pre-sales bookings hitting over ₹1,800 crore in FY25.

Sunteck is redefining luxury by making the address the ultimate amenity. The company sells a level of exclusivity that is nearly impossible to replicate. Its flagship projects in BKC—Signature Island, Signia Pearl and Signia Isles starting at ₹20 crore—are less like apartment complexes and more like private enclaves for the global Indian elite. Offering sprawling duplexes, bespoke interiors crafted by international designers, and unparalleled privacy, these residences are designed for those who want to live and thrive.

Sunteck’s Signature Island in BKC has become a landmark address, famously housing Bollywood royalty like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. These high-profile residents were drawn not just by the lavish amenities, but also by the promise of a community of peers and a statement of their own success. Their presence is a validation of Sunteck’s brand promise: To offer a lifestyle that is truly in a class of its own.

