At just 25, Tarun Singh has already achieved what many professionals spend years striving for. A graduate in finance from Bayes Business School, London, Singh’s career trajectory has seen him gain invaluable experience in hedge funds and real estate, giving him a sharp understanding of capital flow across various industries. As a published researcher with academic papers on hypothesis testing and real estate markets, Singh has solidified his place as both a seasoned practitioner and thought leader in finance.

However, his journey doesn’t end with finance. Backed by the entrepreneurial legacy of his parents—particularly his mother,who built the successful business Zona'd Elite, founded in 2013—Tarun co-founded a luxury home décor brand, Teedaazzle, with his mother. The brand seamlessly combines heritage, aesthetics, and global ambition. Despite being in its early stages, it has started garnering media recognition from publications like Vogue, Architectural Digest, and other lifestyle journals. It is projected to achieve $5 million in revenues within the next three years.

A Foundation in Finance, Strengthened by Family Support

Singh’s passion for finance is deeply rooted in his early experiences. His stints at hedge funds helped him understand the intricacies of portfolio risk and the art of spotting opportunities, while his work in real estate gave him a solid grasp of tangible asset valuation. His academic background in research gave him the discipline to think deeply, while his hands-on experience taught him how to think quickly.

But it was his upbringing and his mother’s successful business legacy that truly shaped his entrepreneurial mindset. “Having my mother’s business as a foundation taught me the importance of long-term thinking and legacy,” Singh reflects. “This perspective has given me the confidence to navigate both finance and entrepreneurship with a sense of responsibility to my family’s vision.”

From Finance to Aesthetics: A Brand Inspired by Legacy

While Singh’s growing expertise in finance laid a strong foundation for his future, he wanted to create something more personal—something that would carry forward the legacy of his family. This vision led to the creation of a luxury home décor startup that blends her creative instincts with his financial acumen. The brand, which started as a family-driven endeavor, has quickly evolved into a promising enterprise. Focused on offering luxury aesthetics at accessible price points, it caters to a global demand for high-quality, culturally inspired home décor and styling solutions. Singh’s finance-driven expertise in supply chain management and scalable operations has positioned the brand for impressive growth.

