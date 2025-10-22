At just 25, Tarun Singh has already achieved what many professionals spend years striving for. A graduate in finance from Bayes Business School, London, Singh’s career trajectory has seen him gain invaluable experience in hedge funds and real estate, giving him a sharp understanding of capital flow across various industries. As a published researcher with academic papers on hypothesis testing and real estate markets, Singh has solidified his place as both a seasoned practitioner and thought leader in finance.
However, his journey doesn’t end with finance. Backed by the entrepreneurial legacy of his parents—particularly his mother,who built the successful business Zona'd Elite, founded in 2013—Tarun co-founded a luxury home décor brand, Teedaazzle, with his mother. The brand seamlessly combines heritage, aesthetics, and global ambition. Despite being in its early stages, it has started garnering media recognition from publications like Vogue, Architectural Digest, and other lifestyle journals. It is projected to achieve $5 million in revenues within the next three years.
A Foundation in Finance, Strengthened by Family Support
Singh’s passion for finance is deeply rooted in his early experiences. His stints at hedge funds helped him understand the intricacies of portfolio risk and the art of spotting opportunities, while his work in real estate gave him a solid grasp of tangible asset valuation. His academic background in research gave him the discipline to think deeply, while his hands-on experience taught him how to think quickly.
But it was his upbringing and his mother’s successful business legacy that truly shaped his entrepreneurial mindset. “Having my mother’s business as a foundation taught me the importance of long-term thinking and legacy,” Singh reflects. “This perspective has given me the confidence to navigate both finance and entrepreneurship with a sense of responsibility to my family’s vision.”
From Finance to Aesthetics: A Brand Inspired by Legacy
While Singh’s growing expertise in finance laid a strong foundation for his future, he wanted to create something more personal—something that would carry forward the legacy of his family. This vision led to the creation of a luxury home décor startup that blends her creative instincts with his financial acumen. The brand, which started as a family-driven endeavor, has quickly evolved into a promising enterprise. Focused on offering luxury aesthetics at accessible price points, it caters to a global demand for high-quality, culturally inspired home décor and styling solutions. Singh’s finance-driven expertise in supply chain management and scalable operations has positioned the brand for impressive growth.
The numbers tell the story:
- $500,000 in initial revenue milestones achieved.
- Plans for expansion into the UAE and European markets by 2027.
A Family Legacy with Global Ambitions
The partnership with his mother makes the brand more than just a business—it’s a continuation of the legacy established by his mother, who has built Zona'd Elite into a renowned name over the last two decades. “It’s not just about creating home décor; it’s about building something that represents both our family’s heritage and our global vision,” Singh says.
This strong family foundation is complemented by a corporate strategy that includes international collaborations, pop-up experiences in London and Dubai, and a curated e-commerce platform designed for global reach. Singh is committed to ensuring that his family’s legacy will flourish on a global scale.
A New Type of Entrepreneur
Tarun Singh’s ability to balance multiple roles—hedge fund analyst, real estate researcher, published academic, and lifestyle entrepreneur—makes him a natural candidate for various global recognitions. He is not confined to a single identity but has instead mastered the art of merging finance with creativity. His approach shows how finance can be used to fuel creativity and how entrepreneurship can harmonize with academic insight.
“Finance has always been my backbone,” Singh shares. “But this brand proves that finance can also be a vehicle for beauty, legacy, and inspiration.”
The Future Path
Looking ahead, Singh is poised for dual success: growing his home décor brand into a global lifestyle name while continuing to build his finance career, particularly in private equity. With plans for international expansion, multi-million-dollar revenue growth, and continued leadership in finance, Singh represents the new wave of leaders who embrace multifaceted paths to success.
At 25, Tarun Singh is already proving that the future of business belongs to those who blend passion with precision. Supported by his parents’ legacy, especially the business acumen, Singh is not only creating wealth—he’s ensuring the continuation of a family legacy for generations to come.
First Published: Oct 22, 2025, 12:24
