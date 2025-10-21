Are investments in AI feeding the frenzy before the bust?

Pralaya, in Hindu mythology, is a dissolution of the manifested universe. Part of the cosmic cycle, it is a necessary event for renewal and recreation.

As a concept, Pralaya is not confined to Hinduism. Nearly every religion has the Day of Judgement, or End of Days, or the final battle between Good and Evil, and so forth. Such a thing can also be spotted in the world of business, though it does not take a yuga to occur.

But first, what are the signs that a bubble is being formed?

Jeff Bezos says it is when every experiment and every company gets funded, when both good ideas as well as bad get funded, and investors have a hard time distinguishing between the two. Speaking at the Italian Tech Week 2025, the Amazon founder said there were such signs to be seen in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Ruchir Sharma of Rockefeller International, writing in the Financial Times, pointed out that investments by companies in AI accounted for a 40 percent share of the US GDP growth this year.

The investments are unavoidable. A simple search operation by an AI chatbot costs about 10 times more than traditional search (it feels awkward to call internet search traditional, but that is the pace of change we are riding). According to McKinsey & Company, the consultancy firm, data centres are projected to require $6.7 trillion worldwide by 2030 to keep pace with the demand for compute power. Of this, $5.2 trillion is expected to be the capital expenditure needed in data centres handling AI processing loads.

Read More