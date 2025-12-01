How companies are matching up to India’s biggest labour code overhaul

The consolidated labour reform project was rolled out on November 21 with the enforcement of the Code on Wages 2019, the Industrial Relations Code 2020, the Code on Social Security 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code 2020. Together, they subsume 29 earlier laws. The Ministry of Labour and Employment describes the shift as a move to a “future-ready workforce” through measures such as single registration, a unified annual return and digital systems, including the Shram Suvidha portal.

What the new framework changes

The Code on Wages 2019 now mandates universal minimum wages and requires employers to follow strict timelines for salary payments. The Code on Social Security 2020 extends the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and other welfare benefits to gig and platform workers for the first time. Fixed-term employees are eligible for gratuity after one year of service. The OSHWC Code 2020 introduces annual health check-ups for eligible workers, limits weekly working hours and places ceilings on overtime.

Pay structures and statutory costs are shifting

For employers, the most immediate and disruptive change is the unified definition of wages. Basic pay, dearness allowance and retaining allowance must constitute at least half of an employee’s total remuneration. This raises the base used to calculate statutory outflows such as EPF contributions, ESIC premiums, statutory bonus, gratuity and retrenchment compensation.

Suchita Dutta, executive director of the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), calls this “a primary challenge” because “allowances cannot exceed 50 percent of total remuneration, compelling firms to restructure salaries”. She adds that the provision that “basic pay must now constitute at least 50 percent of gross salary”, up from typical 30 to 40 percent structures, affects provident fund calculations, gratuity and bonuses, and “experts estimate a 10 to 15 percent rise in employer contributions to EPF”.

Staffing firms, which employ 7.23 million contract workers, are particularly exposed. Dutta says the changes could result in “a 10 to 15 percent overall CTC escalation” for firms that have not yet overhauled pay structures.

