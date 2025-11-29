A new era of Indian innovation is unfolding one powered by companies that are not only transforming industries but redefining how India solves its most complex challenges. Kissht is rewriting the rules of digital lending with AI-led, accessible credit solutions that bring financial inclusion to millions across Bharat. Gleeo Health is pushing the boundaries of healthtech with India’s first Continuum of Care Technology, creating a seamless digital bridge between hospitals and patients far beyond traditional EMRs. TTK Prestige, a name synonymous with trust for decades, continues to reinvent everyday living with smart, intuitive kitchen innovations crafted for the modern Indian home. TrucksUp is reshaping India’s logistics backbone by empowering small fleet owners and drivers with a transparent, tech-driven trucking ecosystem that fuels entrepreneurship at the grassroots. Capstone People Consulting stands tall as a global force in leadership, culture transformation, and organization development building future-ready leaders, integrating people strategies post-M&A, and driving meaningful impact through pioneering tools and community-led learning. Together, these trailblazers represent the boldness, resilience, and imagination steering India’s growth story as these companies are creating real-world impact, driving opportunity, and shaping a future where innovation is not just celebrated but lived every day.



Kissht

Founded in 2015 by Ranvir Singh and Krishnan Vishwanathan, Kissht has carved out a leadership role in India’s digital lending landscape, delivering affordable and inclusive credit at scale. The platform has built a diverse product suite, including personal, business, and secured loans (Loans Against Property), backed by a proprietary tech stack that leverages AI-driven analytics and alternative data. With over 53 million downloads and 9 million customers, Kissht combines deep reach in Bharat with a strong reputation for transparency and customer protection. Its global investor base and IPO filing underscore confidence in its governance and strategy. As India’s fintech ecosystem matures, Kissht stands at the forefront, innovating, growing, and setting benchmarks in digital credit.

Gleeo Health Private Limited

Gleeo Health, now in its fourth year, is emerging as one of India’s most forward-looking healthtech companies. Its flagship innovation, Continuum of Care Technology (CCT), is India’s first digital layer that extends any EMR to track the patient journey outside the hospital. CCT unifies clinical monitoring, timely interventions, caregiver orchestration, and recovery tracking into a single hospital-led ecosystem, offering a structured continuity-of-care model that India has not seen before. This full-stack CCT is now being implemented at a leading 150-bed hospital, marking a milestone for digital care innovation.

Gleeo Health also powers India’s first organized follow-up care service for pediatricians, turning traditionally informal follow-ups into structured, technology-enabled clinical continuity.

In 2025, the company received a patent grant, underscoring its originality and technological depth. With recognitions including BW 30 Under 30 and the Top 10 CEO Award by CEO Insights, Gleeo Health is shaping the next era of hospital-led continuous care in India.

