Runwal Group: Marrying scale with premium offerings

Founded in 1978, Runwal Group has grown into one of Mumbai’s best-known developers, delivering a mix of residential, retail and township projects. The company has married scale with carefully positioned premium offerings, while broadening its footprint into flagship retail and township developments.

While Runwal is widely recognised for high-quality mid-and upper-market product across the suburbs, it also owns and markets several high-ticket luxury addresses that sit squarely in Mumbai’s premium bracket. The most notable of these is Runwal The Residence, Malabar Hill—a boutique tower on one of the city’s most coveted promenades—where 2, 3 and 4-BHK apartments have been listed in the ₹19–29 crore range.

Another marquee South Mumbai launch is Runwal 7 Mahalaxmi, positioned for high-net-worth buyers: Developer pricing on the project’s larger 4-BHK apartments has been published in the ₹10–11 crore band, with select 5-BHKs marketed by invitation—a deliberate premium play in a location that attracts collectors and family buyers.

Runwal has also delivered aspirational luxury stock elsewhere: Projects such as Runwal Elegante and exclusive towers inside larger townships show upper-end units priced into the high crores (for example, listings indicate 5-BHK units at near ₹20 crore levels).

Read More