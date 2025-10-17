Runwal Group: Marrying scale with premium offerings

Founded in 1978, Runwal Group has grown into one of Mumbai’s best-known developers, delivering a mix of residential, retail and township projects. The company has married scale with carefully positioned premium offerings, while broadening its footprint into flagship retail and township developments.
While Runwal is widely recognised for high-quality mid-and upper-market product across the suburbs, it also owns and markets several high-ticket luxury addresses that sit squarely in Mumbai’s premium bracket. The most notable of these is Runwal The Residence, Malabar Hill—a boutique tower on one of the city’s most coveted promenades—where 2, 3 and 4-BHK apartments have been listed in the ₹19–29 crore range.
Another marquee South Mumbai launch is Runwal 7 Mahalaxmi, positioned for high-net-worth buyers: Developer pricing on the project’s larger 4-BHK apartments has been published in the ₹10–11 crore band, with select 5-BHKs marketed by invitation—a deliberate premium play in a location that attracts collectors and family buyers.
Runwal has also delivered aspirational luxury stock elsewhere: Projects such as Runwal Elegante and exclusive towers inside larger townships show upper-end units priced into the high crores (for example, listings indicate 5-BHK units at near ₹20 crore levels).
Beyond single-tower luxury, Runwal’s Runwal Forests and Runwal Avenue form part of the company’s township strategy —large plots in Kanjurmarg that combine expansive green space, big-format clubhouses and premium amenity packages. These developments, marketed as lifestyle enclaves, are among Runwal’s most talked-about premium offerings in the suburbs .
Sandeep Runwal is the managing director of the Runwal Group, founded by his father Subhash Runwal. An alumnus of both IIM-Bangalore and Harvard Business School, he has been involved in the business for over 20 years. Runwal is recognised as a thought leader, with a strong focus on “quality on time”. He was honoured with the ‘Lords of the Land’ award by Star Reality in 2011. He was the driving force behind the creation of the R City mall in Mumbai. He has also served as president of NAREDCO Maharashtra , working on initiatives like ‘Housing For All’.
Philanthropy and social impact are integral to Runwal’s public profile. The Runwal Foundation drives the CSR agenda—from scholarships and education initiatives to community health programmes. During the pandemic, the group ran ‘Runwal Stays’ for frontline workers and supported vaccination drives.
First Published: Oct 17, 2025, 14:55
