Panchshil Realty's foray into brick-and-mortar luxury

Panchshil Realty, established in 2002, has emerged as a hallmark of premium luxury real estate in India, acclaimed for its portfolio that spans residential, commercial and hospitality developments. Under the stewardship of Atul Chordia, the company has built over 28 million sq ft of prime real estate, with another 17.5 million sq ft currently under development.

Chordia, a commerce graduate from the University of Pune, has reshaped Pune’s skyline and beyond. From his first venture—the Satellite Towers in Mundhwa—to landmark commercial ventures like Tech Park One for IBM and the International Convention Centre, Chordia has set new benchmarks for quality and innovation.

Panchshil’s presence extends across asset classes—from office parks and branded hospitality to luxury housing. Their residential offerings include Yoopune by Philippe Starck, India’s first internationally branded residences, and YOO Villas styled by Kelly Hoppen—both premium, design-led living experiences. The Trump Towers Pune project, another standout, combines platinum-certified sustainability with 23-storey luxury residences designed by Matteo Nunziati.

Beyond bricks and mortar, Panchshil excels in strategic, integrated development. The company pioneered India’s first IT & IT-eS Special Economic Zone, EON Free Zone, and has delivered workplace landmarks like Business Bay, World Trade Center Pune and more.

