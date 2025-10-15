Panchshil Realty's foray into brick-and-mortar luxury

Panchshil Realty, established in 2002, has emerged as a hallmark of premium luxury real estate in India, acclaimed for its portfolio that spans residential, commercial and hospitality developments. Under the stewardship of Atul Chordia, the company has built over 28 million sq ft of prime real estate, with another 17.5 million sq ft currently under development.
Chordia, a commerce graduate from the University of Pune, has reshaped Pune’s skyline and beyond. From his first venture—the Satellite Towers in Mundhwa—to landmark commercial ventures like Tech Park One for IBM and the International Convention Centre, Chordia has set new benchmarks for quality and innovation.
Panchshil’s presence extends across asset classes—from office parks and branded hospitality to luxury housing. Their residential offerings include Yoopune by Philippe Starck, India’s first internationally branded residences, and YOO Villas styled by Kelly Hoppen—both premium, design-led living experiences. The Trump Towers Pune project, another standout, combines platinum-certified sustainability with 23-storey luxury residences designed by Matteo Nunziati.
Beyond bricks and mortar, Panchshil excels in strategic, integrated development. The company pioneered India’s first IT & IT-eS Special Economic Zone, EON Free Zone, and has delivered workplace landmarks like Business Bay, World Trade Center Pune and more.
The firm also champions community: Supporting events like Pune Biennale, Pune International Film Festival , and local sporting and cultural initiatives. Under Panchshil’s banner, projects like YOO Villas and EON Free Zone have won prestigious awards, including the Asia Pacific Property Awards and the British Safety Council’s Sword of Honour.
Panchshil Realty demonstrates its commitment to CSR and sustainability through its CSR arm, the Panchshil Foundation, and various eco-friendly building practices. The company’s sustainability efforts include pioneering dry construction technology in India, which helps conserve water, and utilising green power solutions like windmills and solar roofing to meet a portion of its energy needs.
The Panchshil Foundation has been active in community welfare, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. It distributed over 40,000 food hampers and more than 15,000 personal protective equipment kits to daily wage earners and medical staff in Pune. The foundation also partnered with the Pune Municipal Corporation to set up a 314-bed Covid care centre in Baner.
(This story appears in the Oct 03, 2025 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)
