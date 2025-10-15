Oberoi Realty: The maker of Mumbai's skyline

As chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty—an Indian real estate leader with a market capitalisation near ₹83,000 crore ($10 billion)—Vikas Oberoi has elevated cityscapes into aspirational landmarks.

Over more than four decades, the company has delivered integrated townships that unite residential finesse, commercial vitality and top-tier hospitality. With roughly a 3 percent share of the Nifty Realty Index, Oberoi Realty consistently commands 20 to 40 percent premiums through design excellence and sustainable innovation.

Born in 1969, Oberoi is a second-generation entrepreneur who succeeded his father, Ranvir Oberoi. Educated at Jai Hind College and the Harvard Business School OPM programme, he combines local insight with global perspective.

“Real estate is about creating lasting value,” he said in a 2025 interview—reflected in FY25 sales bookings of ~₹5,259 crore ($0.63 billion), up 33 percent from ₹3,945 crore ($0.48 billion) in FY24. His estimated net worth of about ₹45,000 crore ($5.4 billion) places him among India’s richest real estate magnates.

