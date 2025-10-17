Inside the secret world of private trusts: Why the rich prefer trusts over wills

The ongoing rift at Tata Trusts that prompted the government to intervene earlier this month highlights just how powerful—and complex—these legal structures can be. But it’s not just the Tatas that rely on this structure. Many family businesses and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) use trusts to protect their wealth and control how it is passed on. A look at why the wealthy prefer this route.

What is a private trust?

It is a legal arrangement that is created by the rich to hold their assets. These assets are managed by a trustee until they are distributed to the beneficiaries.

Broadly, private trusts fall into two categories: Discretionary trusts and non-discretionary trusts. HNIs mostly prefer discretionary trusts. Here’s why:

Insolvency protection: If the settlor or a beneficiary becomes insolvent, in most cases creditors can’t touch the assets in a discretionary trust.

Estate and succession planning: It ensures smooth transfer of wealth without triggering family disputes or lengthy court battles. The scope for legal challenges against a trust are narrower than a will since the latter needs to be verified in court, a process known as probate.

But what’s the difference between the two types of trusts?

In a discretionary trust, the beneficiaries are identified—but not named—and their exact shares are not fixed. For instance, Rita sets up a trust and says her descendants are the beneficiaries but doesn’t specify who they are and how much each gets. The trustee decides who receives what and when—hence the term discretionary.

By contrast, a non-discretionary trust clearly defines both who the beneficiaries are and what share each will receive. A classic example is an employee welfare trust, where benefits are distributed based on predefined criteria like salary or tenure, says Amit Singhania, managing partner, Areete Law Offices.

