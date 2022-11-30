Vikram Kirloskar, the man who brought Toyota to millions of Indians, was on the cusp of a transformation





Vikram Kirloskar was far from being done. In fact, at 64, the cheerful vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors, the makers of popular vehicles such as the Innova and the Fortuner, was busy lining up some serious plans for the world’s second-largest carmaker. Just five days ago, Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched the company’s next-generation variant of its flagship model the Toyota Innova, a stunning new SUV called HyCross, which boasts some best-in-class features.



“We are there for the long term,” Kirloskar had told Forbes India in an exclusive sit-down interview a few weeks ago. “So, we are not pushing very hard in increasing the size of our business. We are doing it gradually and I think you'll see more growth in the coming years.”



Sadly, however, Kirloskar won’t be around to see the growth when it fructifies. On November 29, the vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors passed away after a massive heart attack in Bengaluru.



Kirloskar, an avid golfer and a wine connoisseur, had been the vice chairman of the automaker since it began operations in India. A passionate engineer, he had graduated from the illustrious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), before joining the family business at Kirloskar Cummins as a trainee. Soon, after his father had passed away forcing his grandfather, the legendary SL Kirloskar, to come out of semi-retirement to revamp the group’s business, Vikram was put in charge of Mysore Kirloskar, which ran a foundry and machine tool units.



In 1995, the Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery was set up in partnership with Toyota, something Vikram was instrumental in stitching up. “When Toyota came in 25 years ago, they came in actually with textile machinery as the first product, and then the car business,” Kirloskar had said in a recent interview. “Then it got into components, a forklift business, and insurance and finance. So, there’s a whole variety of businesses.”



Since then, Toyota Kirloskar Motors has grown into the country’s sixth-largest automaker, cornering a market share of 4 percent, selling around 13,000 vehicles a month. The company had also reported a turnaround in its fortunes after a difficult two years, largely due to Covid-19, when it reported a profit of Rs 518.8 crore in FY22 compared to a net loss of Rs 55 crore in FY21.





