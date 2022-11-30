Mahindra Group's Rucha Nanavati and Karthik Rajaram at Freshworks on modern employee experience

In this episode, Rucha Nanavati, chief information officer at Mahindra Group, and Karthik Rajaram, VP and country head for India and ASEAN at Freshworks, talk about the modern CIO as a business stakeholder, with technology playing a more critical role even in traditional brick and mortar businesses. They also talk about deploying FreshService, the IT service management product from Freshworks, at Mahindra Group as part of the Indian conglomerate's ongoing initiative to raise the bar for its own employee experience